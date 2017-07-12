Scores of residents across the north and east metro are waking up to a day of clean-up after strong storms blasted through early Wednesday, felling trees and power lines.

The swath of damage caused from the storms that hit around 2:30 a.m. extends from Anoka County through the northern half of Washington County and into Polk and St. Croix counties in Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said

Two separate storms converged over southern Anoka County to produce heavy rain and winds between 50 and 60 miles per hour.

“It was like hitting those trees with a fire hose,” said Mike Griesinger, a meteorologist with the weather service in Chanhassen. “Trees started falling and took out whatever was in their way.”

Among the hardest hit areas included Wyoming, Minn., in Washington County where a 75-foot pine tree was uprooted and blocked Kettle River Boulevard, the city’s police department said. Another tree exploded when it was hit by lightning while multiple power lines snapped in the south end of the city.

“I’m writing Mother Nature disorderly conducts for all this mess. So aggressive,” the department known for its sense of humor said in a tweet.

Elsewhere trees fell onto homes and parked cars in Mounds View while trees and branches were down across Columbia Heights, Fridley, Spring Lake Park and Ham Lake, the weather service said.

To the east, communities such as Stillwater and Forest Lake in Washington County and Star Prairie in western Wisconsin saw numerous trees down. Winds clocked 50 miles per hour hit Maple Grove around 2:35 a.m., snapping tree limbs 4 to 6 inches in diameter, the weather service said.

As of 5:45 a.m., Xcel Energy reported that more than 14,000 customers in Washington County were without power, including more than 5,700 customers in Stillwater and 4,800 in the Forest Lake area.

There also were numerous reports of live wires down across the northern portions of Anoka and Washington counties.

The Alexandria area also was hit hard before storms hit the metro area, Griesinger said.

Storms have moved into Wisconsin and no hints of storms are in the metro area forecast until Saturday, Griesinger said.