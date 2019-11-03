Two men were shot early Sunday in Bloomington, and one of them did not survive, authorities said.
The gunfire occurred shortly after 2 a.m. drew officers to the 8500 block of Penn Avenue S., police said.
Officers arrived and saw multiple people leaving a home and saw that two of them had been shot, according to police.
Emergency personnel took the two to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, where one died. The other is expected to survive his wounds, police said.
No arrests have been announced. Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 952-563-4900.
