Q: Will "Outsiders" ever come back? It was a great show.

A: No. The WGN America drama about a mountain clan in Kentucky ended in 2017 after two seasons. The series was reportedly WGN's most popular. But, as Deadline.com reported, the channel's owner was for sale (it eventually made a deal with broadcast company Nexstar) and the money-losing "Outsiders" might have made it less attractive to new owners. A WGN executive said in 2017 that "we intend to expand our original and unique content" but its reallocating of resources meant "we will unfortunately not be renewing 'Outsiders.' " So far, no one else has picked up the series.

'The Last Ship' has sailed

Q: Is "The Last Ship" ever returning?

A: The TNT drama had its series finale, an action-packed one, in November 2018. If you need to catch up, you can find the five seasons on Hulu, DVD and Prime Video.

'Code' has been cracked

Q: There was a program on WGN America last year about an NYPD detective who was sent to Sweden to help track down a serial killer. It ended with a cliffhanger. The star was an actor who was on "Lost." What happened to it?

A: The thriller "100 Code" starred Dominic Monaghan (whose credits include Charlie on "Lost" as well as the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy) and Michael Nyqvist ("Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol" and the original Swedish "Girl With the Dragon Tattoo"). It aired overseas in 2015, then on WGN in 2018. But Nyqvist died of lung cancer in 2017 and I've seen nothing about the series continuing in a revised form.

History left hanging

Q: I was wondering if the PBS series "Jamestown" would be continued after it left off with the settlement under attack by the Native American tribe.

A: According to Sky One, the British company that carried it, the series was a trilogy and the third season was its last.

Fearsome foursome

Q: Could you tell me what a show including Terry Bradshaw, Henry Winkler, George Foreman and William Shatner was called and if there is any chance if will come back? It was hilarious seeing the interaction of such a diverse group.

A: That would be "Better Late Than Never," a celebrity globe-trotting series that aired on NBC in 2016 and 2017-18. It was canceled after two seasons.

Enchanting movie

Q: I am seeking a DVD of a movie about four British women from different backgrounds who rent a villa in Italy that belongs to a British bachelor.

A: I think you are looking for "Enchanted April," a screen adaptation of Elizabeth von Arnim's 1922 novel. The 1991 film starred Miranda Richardson, Josie Lawrence, Joan Plowright and Polly Walker, and was directed by Mike Newell. It received three Oscar nominations, including for adapted screenplay and for Plowright as best supporting actress, though it did not win. The movie is readily available on DVD, including through Amazon.com.

