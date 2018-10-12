Hours for Twin Cities area markets:
Bloomington Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., through Oct. 20. 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington, bloomingtonmn.gov.
Burnsville Farmers Market: Noon.-5 p.m. Thu., through Oct. 25. 3333 Cliff Road, Burnsville, stpaulfarmers market.com.
Kingfield Farmers Market: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun., through Oct. 28. 4310 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., neighborhoodrootsmn.org.
Linden Hills Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun., through Oct. 28. 2813 W. 43rd St., Mpls., lindenhillsfarmersmarket.com.
Maple Grove Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. Thu., through Oct. 25. 12951 Weaver Lake Road, Maple Grove, maplegrovefarmersmarket.com.
Midtown Farmers Market: 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sat., through Oct. 27 (also 3-6:30 p.m. Tue., through Oct. 30). 2225 E. Lake St., Mpls., midtownfarmersmarket.org.
Mill City Farmers Market: 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sat., through Oct. 27. 2nd St. and Chicago Av. S., Mpls., millcityfarmersmarket.org.
Minneapolis Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. daily, through Nov. 11. 312 E. Lyndale Av. N., Mpls., mplsfarmersmarket.com.
Northeast Farmers Market: 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sat., through Oct. 20. 629 NE. 2nd St., Mpls., northeastmarket.org.
Roseville Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon Tue., through Oct. 30. 2131 N. Fairview Av., Roseville, stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
St. Paul Farmers Market: 6 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sat. and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun., through Nov. 18. 290 E. 5th St., St. Paul, stpaulfarmersmarket.com. Winter market (Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.) starts Dec. 1.
Wayzata Farmers Market: 1:30-5:30 p.m. Thu., through Oct. 18. 688 Lake St. E., Wayzata, wayzatafarmersmarket.com.
White Bear Lake Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon Fri., through Oct. 26. Washington Av. between 3rd and 4th Sts., White Bear Lake, whitebearlake.org.
