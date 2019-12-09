About Auburn (9-3): The Tigers lost only to ranked teams this season: No. 10 Florida, No. 2 LSU and No. 4 Georgia, by a combined 21 points. But they beat ranked teams in No. 11 Oregon, 27-21, No. 17 Texas A&M, 28-20, and No. 5 Alabama, 48-45. This will be Auburn’s fifth appearance in the Outback Bowl, most recently a 34-31 overtime loss to Wisconsin in 2015. Early betting lines have Auburn as a 10-point favorite.

Auburn’s best player: True freshman quarterback Bo Nix has accumulated 2,366 passing yards in his first season, completing 200 of 351 passes with a 15-to-6 touchdown to interception ratio. He’s also rushed for 301 yards on 91 carries for seven touchdowns. Top running back JaTarvious Whitlow has carried the ball 147 times for 739 yards and nine touchdowns, while receiver Seth Williams has made 55 catches for 801 yards and eight TDs. Defensively, defensive back Jeremiah Dinson leads the team with 79 tackles, while defensive end Marlon Davidson has 7.5 sacks.

Auburn’s coach: Gus Malzahn has a 62-30 record in seven seasons. Since 2013, he’s also led Auburn to an SEC championship, two SEC West Division titles and a BCS National Championship Game appearance.

Recent Outback Bowl history: The Big Ten has a 12-18 record, including Iowa’s 27-22 win over Mississippi State a year ago. The SEC is 17-12 in the bowl.

