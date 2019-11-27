Let's say you didn't hire a snow removal contractor this season. Maybe it was because of the cost ($1,000 or more in many cases), overwhelmed contractors who didn't return your calls,, or maybe you wanted to save money and do it yourself.

That's all good unless you're out of town for the Thanksgiving weekend. With more snow and possibly rain predicted Friday through Sunday, it may pile up.

If you don't want to return home after a long weekend only to have to pick up a shovel or gas up the snow blower, try an app to request your property be cleared of snow while you're gone.

Prices range from $40 to $100 depending on the size of the job, but can go higher when snow depths exceed 8-inches or so. Some services have begun offering ice melt applications and vehicle snow clearing and scraping for additional amounts. Most apps also send pictures of the completed job. Note: some companies such as Plowz & Mowz may require the user to specify in the notes section that sidewalks and steps should also be cleared. Others list it separately.

All of the companies receive between three and four stars from online reviews.

Plowz & Mowz (www.plowzandmowz.com)

Eden App (www.edenapp.com)

SnoHub (www.snohub.com)

Task Rabbit.(www.taskrabbit.com).

For more resources that may be able to help seniors or low-income residents, call churches, temples or mosques and ask if a volunteer can help. Or try the following:

Senior Linkage Line: 1-800-333-2433

Dakota County: Dakota Area Resources and Transportation (651-455-1560)

Anoka County: Anoka County Community Action Program (763-783-4767)