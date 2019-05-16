In the old days of the South by Southwest Music Conference, before there was a phone app, the best way to navigate the mad race from venue to venue was to map out your picks hour by hour.

Art-A-Whirl still doesn't have its own app, so I used that model for the Twin Cities' nearest thing to SXSW, once again taking over parking lots and side streets in northeast Minneapolis this weekend. Most parties are free, though a few have a $1-$5 cover.

Chris Riemenschneider

FRIDAY

5 p.m.: Mike Michel's Saltee (612 Brew); Miloe (Elias Metal Studio)

6: Lydia Liza (Indeed Brewing)

7: The Carnegies (Anchor Fish & Chips); Mark Mallman (331 Club/Sheridan Room); Eric Mayson (Indeed)

8: Eleganza! (PNA Hall); Porcupine (331 Club); Flavor Crystals (Elias Metal)

9: Dua Saleh (331 Club); Black Widows (PNA Hall); Lolo's Ghost (9:15 p.m., DEMO party)

10: Green/Blue (PNA Hall)

SATURDAY

Noon: Static Panic (Bauhaus Brew Labs)

1: Mina Moore (1:30 p.m., Bauhaus); Go for Retro (1:30, Grumpy's Bar)

2: Kiss the Tiger (1:45, Indeed)

3: PaviElle (2:45, Indeed); the April Fools (2:45, Elias Metal)

4: Calvin Krime (4:30, Grumpy's)

5: Unknown Prophets (Anchor Fish), Rude Girl (5:30, DEMO party)

6: Killer Hill (members of Helmet, Grumpy's); Solid Gold (Bauhaus); Sarah White (5:45, Indeed)

7: The Bad Man (7:30, Grumpy's)

8: The Blind Shake (8:15, Grumpy's); Dylan Hicks (DEMO party); the Big Wu (8:30, 612 Brew)

9: The Suburbs (Bauhaus); Gay Witch Abortion (9:30, PNA Hall)

10: Murf (10:30, PNA Hall)

SUNDAY

1: Sam Cassidy (Indeed)

2: Halloween, Alaska (Indeed)

3: Prairie Fire Lady Choir (331 Club); Happy Apple (3:30 p.m., Indeed)

4: Pert Near Sandstone (4:30, first of two sets, Indeed); Martin Devaney (Anchor Fish)

5: The Fox Loves (Anchor Fish)

6: Blaha (331), Valet (Anchor Fish); Makr (PNA Hall)

7: The Goondas (331 Club)

Locations

Anchor Fish & Chips, 302 13th Av. NE.

Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 NE. Tyler St.

DEMO party at Twin Ignition Startup Garage, 1317 NE. Marshall St.

Elias Metal, 1129 NE. Van Buren St.

Grumpy's, 2200 NE. 4th St.

Indeed Brewing, 711 15th Av. NE.

PNA Hall, 1304 NE. 4th St.

612 Brew, 945 NE. Broadway

331 Club and Sheridan Room, 331 13th Av. NE.