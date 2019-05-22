Four days before their season begins, the Lynx announced two trades — one with Chicago Sky, whom Minnesota will face in Saturday's opener.

The Lynx are sending a third-round pick in the 2020 WNBA draft to Chicago in exchange for center Alaina Coates. They also dealt their 2020 second-round pick to Phoenix in exchange for 6-2 forward Stephanie Talbot.

Minnesota also waived forward Jillian Alleyne, who they signed in February, and guard Kenisha Bell, the former Gopher who was their third-round pick in last month's draft.

The 6-4 Coates was the No. 2 overall pick out of South Carolina in the 2017 draft but missed that season because of an ankle injury. She appeared in 32 games for Chicago in 2018, averaging 3.4 points and 3.2 rebounds. Talbot, 24, appeared in 35 games, including the playoffs, for the Mercury last season, and shot 38.6% from three-point range.

U slugger makes final 3

The Gophers' Natalie DenHartog, a left fielder/designated player from Hopkins, was named one of three finalists for the Schutt Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association's Freshman of the Year award. The winner will be named next Tuesday.

She lead Minnesota with 62 RBI and a .817 slugging percentage, and is second in homers with 17 and average. 384.

The other two finalists are pitchers Danielle Williams of Northwestern and Montana Fouts of Alabama.

Osceola golfer qualifies

Charlie Danielson of Osceola, Wis., qualified for June's U.S. Open on Monday in Dallas. He was one of 10 players, including Mike Weir, who got through sectional qualifying at Bent Tree Country Club and will play in the Open at Pebble Beach June 13-16.

Danielson, a former All-America at Illinois, will play in the Open for a second time; he shot 78-81 and missed the cut in 2016 at Oakmont as an amateur. Danielson missed half of last season because of knee microfracture surgery after playing in three PGA Tour events in 2017.

U divers second

Gophers divers Sarah Bacon and Kristen Hayden took second place in the synchronized women's 3-meter springboard competition at the 2019 USA Diving Senior National Diving Championships in Indianapolis with a score of 286.80 — 5.43 points behind the first-place pair.