Orono's Thomas Walker scored shorthanded 5:10 into overtime, as the top-seeded Spartans defeated sixth-seeded Breck 2-1 in the Class 1A, Section 2 final Thursday at Parade Ice Garden in Minneapolis.

Landon Wittenberg scored in the first period for the Spartans (20-7-1), who outshot Breck 34-19. Goalie Evan Babekuhl made 18 saves.

"It's really surreal," Walker said of his game-winning goal, which came after a shot on goal by teammate Zack Simon. "It's something you dream of."

Breck (9-19) tied the score at 1-1 with 5:38 remaining in the third period on a power-play goal by senior Nick Strom. The Mustangs held off two late penalties, including a 35-second, five-on-three opportunity for Orono, to force overtime.

Breck had several chances on its power play early in overtime before Walker followed Simon's shot for the win.

"It's a credit to the kids," Orono coach Will Scholz said of the game-winner. "They battled all year, and they've battled since Bantam when they were state champs."

Goalie Blaine Madson made 32 saves for Breck, which defeated third-seeded Delano and second-seeded Mound-Westonka to reach the section championship. Will Torgerson and Beau Courneya had assists on Strom's goal.

"I thought we gave it everything we could," Breck coach Glen Lang said. "We had our chances there, and they went down and capitalized on theirs."