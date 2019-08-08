The Gophers garnered their 24th commitment in the 2020 class Thursday.
Danny Striggow, a Long Lake native and Orono product, announced his decision on Twitter. The 6-4, 220-pound weak-side defensive end is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com.
He's the third in-state commit in the class after Anoka's Cody Lindenberg and Rosemount's Jonathan Mann.
Fun fact: Striggow won the 220-pound Class 2A state championship in wrestling this past year. (He's No. 10 in the above photo, FYI.)
‼️Extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and FOOTBALL career at THE UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA!! Row The Boat‼️����♂️����♂️ pic.twitter.com/5gvY7AnJ3z— Danny Striggow (@dstriggow23) August 8, 2019
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Gophers Football
Gophers
Orono defensive end Striggow commits to Gophers
He is the 24th member of the program's 2020 class.
Gophers
Sweet surprise: Gophers give receiver scholarship at Target Field
Clay Geary was the last of his four roommates to throw out the first pitches at the Twins game Wednesday. Little did he know, his friends had been hatching a plot.
Gophers
Gophers add another open training camp session for fans
The team will practice in front of the public 7:45 p.m. Thursday at TCF Bank Stadium.
Gophers
Gophers to meet four Top 25 teams from preseason football poll
The Gophers are thought to have a favorable schedule to start the season, but play their last four games against ranked opponents from the Big Ten.
Gophers
Gophers open two more training camp practices to the public
The team opens the season 8 p.m. Aug. 29 at TCF Bank Stadium against South Dakota State.