The Gophers garnered their 24th commitment in the 2020 class Thursday.

Danny Striggow, a Long Lake native and Orono product, announced his decision on Twitter. The 6-4, 220-pound weak-side defensive end is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com.

He's the third in-state commit in the class after Anoka's Cody Lindenberg and Rosemount's Jonathan Mann.

Fun fact: Striggow won the 220-pound Class 2A state championship in wrestling this past year. (He's No. 10 in the above photo, FYI.)