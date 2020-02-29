– The Timberwolves’ win in Miami was one of the emotional touchstones of this young season. The challenge for the Wolves Friday in Orlando was try and build off that, and not suffer a letdown because of it.

But despite a good night offensive, the undersized Wolves had trouble keeping up with the Magic on the glass in a 136-125 loss at Amway Center.

Orlando outrebounded the Wolves 54-33 and had 20 second-chance points on the night. Meanwhile, they couldn’t stop Terrence Ross, who had 19 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter as Orlando won for the fifth time in its last six games.

D’Angelo Russell finished with 28 for the Wolves but didn’t score in the fourth quarter. The Wolves also got 18 from Juancho Hernangomez and 17 from James Johnson.

Nikola Vucevic finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds for Orlando.

– not in the sense that it was insulting, but both teams didn’t much care for playing defense. The Wolves, especially, struggled with Orlando’s size with Karl-Anthony Towns out. Rebounding was a problem in the first half as the Magic lef theire 27-16 and had 13 second-chance points to the Wolves’ three at the break. Vucevic had eight rebounds by the half, Gordon seven.

Both teams shot over 50% for the half, with the Wolves connecting on 42% of their three-pointers. The Magic seemed to get a hold on the game in the second quarter in taking a 13-point lead, 61-48, with 4:23 to play. That came at the end of a 14-3 run.

The Wolves would close the deficit to 69-65 by the half. A rare five-point possession, which featured two Josh Okogie free throws and a Jordan McLaughlin three-pointer helped in that, as did Johnson, who had his way getting to the basket with Mo Bamba guarding him. At times, the prompted Russell to taunt Bamba from the bench concerning his defense on Johnson. Johnson finished with 14 on 7 of 8 shooting in the half, and the Wolves used a 13-2 run of their own to make it close again at the half.

The Wolves would get their largest lead of the night in the third quarter thanks to some jaw-dropping play from Russell, who stuck a corner three at the end of the shot clock then came down for a mid-range jumper on the next possession. The Wolves led 89-83 at that point with 4:55 to play in the quarter. However, they would struggle to hang on the rest of the quarter as Orlando again dominated the glass. The Magic finished the quarter with a 41-25 edge in rebounding and 17 second-chance points of the night. That allowed Orlando to take a 103-96 lead into the fourth. Ross ripped off 13 straight points for Orlando top open the quarter as the Magic’s surge carried into the opening four minutes of the fourth. By the 8:08 mark, Orlando had is biggest lead of the night, 117-103, and the Wolves called timeout to get Russell back in and regroup.

They would cut to six multiple times, but Ross was relentless, hit another three to put the Magic back up 11 and force another Wolves timeout with 4:17 to play. But the Wolves never threatened much from there.