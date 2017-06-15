The refrain sounds familiar, even though the lyrics date back to summer 2012.

"Hot Cheetos and Takis, Hot Cheetos and Takis.

"I can’t get enough of these Hot Cheetos and Takis."

The unexpected duo rapping the words are none other than Blanca and Red, key players in season five of "Orange is the New Black," just released last week on Netflix.

They dance their way into the prison kitchen while scarfing down packages of Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

Red and Blanca continue:

“Snack, snack, snack, crunch.

"Snack, snack, snack, munch."

Red stares at the phone in her hand, the music barely audible. She points the phone at the startled Frieda and Gloria, also in the kitchen.

"Have you seen this video? ‘Hot Cheetos & Takis’? It’s wonderful. Children are so motivated these days," Red says.

The conversation continues with Blanca: "These snacks are delicious: spicy, cheesy, crunchy."

And then, minutes later, the reference to the rap by the kids from the north Minneapolis YMCA is over. Not enough screen time, apparently, to warrant a mention in the credits (at least that this viewer could find) that these words are from Y.N.RichKids, who wrote them in a program called Beats & Rhymes. (Their name references the Y’s Youth & Teen Enrichment Center. After the rap went viral, the group’s name changed several times, and their parents and the Y became embroiled in a dispute.)

The brief blip comes at 20:45 into the sixth episode of season five, titled "Flaming Hot Cheetos, Literally."

The snack food plays a role in the new season, which revolves around a three-day prison riot. When the inmates compile a list of their demands – including health care, better food, education -- the least serious is for Hot Cheetos. In the sixth episode, boxes of the snack appear at the prison doors, an effort from the governor to "meet" the demands of the prisoners, who are holding guards hostage.

The prisoners indulge in the snacks until some realize this offering is nothing more than a way for their other demands to be ignored.

The episode ends with Taystee -- star of season five – setting fire to the pile of Hot Cheetos and watching them go up in flames.

Hear the kids’ track in its entirety at YNRichKids.com or watch them on YouTube.











