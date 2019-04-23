Minnesotans can finally revel in springtime, but warm weather also means navigating a slew of orange construction cones.

On Friday evening, motorists will face the first of five major weekend road closures when Interstate 35W shuts down in both directions from Interstate 94 to Hwy. 62.

The heavily traveled thoroughfare is expected to remain closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers are encouraged to take detours using I-94, I-394, Hwy. 100 and Hwy. 62 to reach downtown Minneapolis.

Twins fans heading home from Friday’s opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field could be the first to test their patience. The Twins are also scheduled for afternoon games on Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s really difficult to plan around everything,” said Minnesota Department of Transportation spokesman Dave Aeikens. “Motorists will need to plan ahead and choose their route before heading downtown.”

The closure is part of MnDOT’s massive $240 million Downtown to Crosstown project rehabbing roughly 8 miles of highway. The four-year effort is now halfway complete.

Rain in the forecast shouldn’t deter their work, Aekins said, because road crews will be laying underground piping for highway drainage.

Travelers are encouraged to check 511 for construction and road updates at www.511mn.org.