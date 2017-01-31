

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan frantically paced Minute Maid Park in Houston Monday night looking for his lost backpack.

Inside the bag: the Falcons' game plan. Oops.

Atlanta hopes that game plan leads it past New England in Super Bowl LI Sunday.

Shanahan, the next San Francisco 49ers head coach, lost the backpack at the end of the Falcons media session. "I've got to find it," Shanahan told USA Today before searching 30 minutes and long after the players had departed.

The above picture might explain why the bag disappeared.

There will be no backpack-gate conspiracy, though. The bag was mistakenly picked up by San Francisco Examiner columnist Art Spander. The backpacks were mixed up at the site where Shanahan's interview was held.

USA Today wrote, "After nearly 30 minutes of searching and frantic phone calls, Spander returned with Shanahan's bag. The coach was undeniably relieved."

"That would have been bad," Shanahan text messaged USA Today after he recovered the bag and its precious contents.

Spander told the publication, "I've screwed up before, but I've never picked up the wrong back. And there's no way I'd have a game plan."

Remember, never leave your luggage unattended.