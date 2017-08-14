Larry Comek loves putting things on hot dogs. Chili and kraut, cheese and pickles, and on his favorite version, the classic Chicago Dog: onion, “sport peppers,” and electric green relish.

Just don’t ask for ketchup.

The Chicago native who in 2000 opened Uncle Franky’s, a hot dog dive in northeast Minneapolis, despises that particular condiment, better meant for French fries than his all-beef, natural-cased dog.

“In Chicago, they’d kick you out for ketchup,” said Comek, who was wearing his Cubs cap on a recent summer day in the restaurant.

Still, he was willing to go there for the MPLS Dog, a new iteration that landed on the menu on National Hot Dog Day last month.

The distinctly Minnesotan offering consists of one of Comek’s famed dogs on a poppy seed bun, topped with a steaming hot ladle of meaty-beany-creamy tater tot hot dish, followed by a hefty drizzle of cheese sauce. Oh, and ketchup.

The MPLS Dog at Uncle Franky's is a beef dog smothered in green beans, corn, cream of mushroom soup, cheese, tater tots and ketchup.

Needless to say, it wasn’t Comek’s idea.

In a strange symbiosis of food marketing and office lunch, the idea for the MPLS Dog came from a group of diners who had stopped in for dogs one afternoon. They happened to work at Ingredient, a Minneapolis food marketing firm that does photography, video, social media and recipe development for clients like Lunds and Byerlys, General Mills and Heggie’s Pizza. Uncle Franky’s isn’t on their client roster, but over a group outing there, an idea was born.

“There’s the Coney Dog, the Chicago Dog, and someone asked, ‘Where is the Minneapolis Dog?’” said Brian Brown, Ingredient partner and creative director.

In an exercise to come up with a food that could be as iconic to Minneapolis as the Chicago Dog is to the Windy City, Brown and his team got to brainstorming about what would even top such a dog.

It was easy, Brown said. “There’s nothing more Minnesotan than hot dish.”

The Ingredient team went back to their Northeast office and got to work in the test kitchen, going through five or six versions of hot dish before they found one that wasn’t too runny. It had to hold up as a topping.

When they presented the final product to Comek, ketchup and all, he approved.

“It does go against Chicago tradition,” Comek admitted. “There are some purists who would raise eyebrows.”

But, he deferred to the folks at Ingredient, who have developed such Instagram-worthy dishes as gin and tonic popsicles, and perfected a wild rice soup recipe that went gangbusters on Facebook.

Besides, said Comek, “We are in Minnesota. Ketchup is a food group.”

