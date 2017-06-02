It’s the ultimate retreat, a cabin on a private island accessible only by boat — except in the dead of winter when Prior Lake is frozen solid.
The previous owner used to arrive by hovercraft, and parked a pair of the land-water vehicles on the sandy beach, said Edina Realty agent Paul Bothof, who grew up in Prior Lake.
“I saw them as a kid,” he said. “It was so James Bond.”
The home on Lone Tree Island, which has been in the same family for decades, hit the market this week for $450,000 and sold quickly, even though the buyer won’t be able to get a mortgage or insurance, because of the unusual location.
“It had to be a cash buyer,” said Bothof.
Lone Tree Island has more than one tree, noted Bothof. “Now there are 11 or 12.” But they don’t block the 360-degree views of Prior Lake from the house and its expansive deck.
“It is unique, surrounded by water,” said Bothof of the 1,500-square-foot house. Being inside, “it feels like you’re standing in a boat.”
The house, which was built in the early 1980s, has three bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen, a washer and dryer, a furnace and electricity, and served as a year-round home for the most recent owner-occupants. However, the new buyer, who lives in Prior Lake, plans to use it as a nearby getaway home. “It’s like a piece of jewelry. Not a practical place,” said Bothof.
Paul Bothof, 651-329-4735, Karen Stiles and Mike Heinzerling of Edina Realty have the listing (property is sold).
