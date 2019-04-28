A onetime Maplewood dentist has agreed to a financial settlement in connection with civil allegations that he funneled hundreds of opioid painkiller doses through illegal prescriptions whose recipients included an employee and his own son.

Jerry K. Brunsoman, 77, who operated the Idealskin Laser Rejuvination Center before the Minnesota Board of Dentistry stripped him of his U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Registry on Aug. 1, will along with the business pay $75,000 in civil penalties in exchange for not admitting guilt, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

According to the lawsuit filed against Brunsoman and the center, the prescriptions that Brunsoman allegedly issued included approving 36 oxycodone pills for a laser technician at his practice over a three-day period. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Brunsoman failed to document having examined the employee nor did he include a rationale for the prescriptions.

He did the same for his adult son three times for 30 tablets each from December 2015 to July 2016, the suit also alleged.

“Communities rely on doctors to help treat and improve their quality of life,” said DEA Omaha Division Diversion Program Manager William Stockman. “Doctors are held to a certain standard and are not expected to disregard controlled substance laws and regulations.”

The DEA’s diversion group in the Twin Cities investigated the case and officials from the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office visited Brunsoman unannounced in February 2017 after his office manager complained to the state dentistry board about the prescriptions to the employee.

Brunsoman was accused of repeated and systemic violations of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). The complaint alleged that Brunsoman also failed to keep complete and accurate records of receiving and dispensing of controlled substances that included the powerful opioid painkiller fentanyl.

“As a result of Brunsoman’s violations of the CSA, hundreds of doses of controlled substances are unaccounted for and presumed to have been diverted for illicit purposes,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Pamela Marentette wrote in the complaint.

A message was left with Brunsoman’s attorney seeking comment on the settlement.