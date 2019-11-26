A minimum sentence of 7½ years is anticipated for a onetime manager at a Maple Grove McDonald's who was charged with raping a 14-year-old employee in the cooler and assaulting her elsewhere for weeks afterward.

Andrew Otero Albertorio, 25, of Maple Grove, pleaded guilty Monday in Hennepin County District Court to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the allegations leveled by an employee at the McDonald's near Bass Lake Road and Interstate 494.

The plea deal calls for other rape counts to be dismissed and for Albertorio to be sentenced to anywhere from 7½ to 12 years in prison when he goes before Judge Jeannice Reding on Jan. 13. That would mean prison time ranging from five to eight years, with the balance served on supervised release.

A spokeswoman for the County Attorney's Office said the prosecution will be seeking the maximum sentence along with having Albertorio register as a predatory offender.

According to prosecutors:

The girl began working at the McDonald's over the summer of 2018 and would be the object of flirtations during work by her night manager.

In November of that year, they began exchanging messages on Snapchat and Albertorio began trying to kiss her, but she would push him away. The two discussed having sex, but she said she was too young and didn't want him to get in trouble.

In early December, Albertorio cornered her in the McDonald's walk-in cooler, began touching her and said he wanted to have sex. Over her objections, he pulled down her pants and raped her.

For the following month, Albertorio raped the teen in the cooler, in the restaurant's backroom, in Albertorio's vehicle and at his home.