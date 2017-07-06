Gallery: Clarence Castile was appointed to the Board of Peace Officers standards and training . Governor Mark Dayton announced that a $12 million funding for the "Philando Castile Law Enforcement Training Fund" one year after Castile was killed Thursday July 6, in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: Valerie Castile, mother of Philando Castile spoke during the news conference one year after her son was killed. Governor Mark Dayton announced that a $12 million funding for the "Philando Castile Law Enforcement Training Fund" one year after Castile was killed Thursday July 6, in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: Governor Mark Dayton left embraced Valerie Castile after announcing that a $12 million funding for the "Philando Castile Law Enforcement Training Fund" one year after Castile was killed Thursday July 6, in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: James Candy attended an event to honor Philando Castile one year after he was killed Thursday July 6, in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: Diamond Reynolds the girlfriend of Philando Castile talked about what her life has been like since he was killed one year ago during a gathering in his honor Thursday July 6, in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: Judy Baldwin, who lives right near the scene where Philando Castile was killed, as been bringing ten cranes a day since the verdict and hanging them at the scene that has become a memorial to Philando in St. Anthony, Minn., on July 6, 2017, the anniversary of the shooting.

One year after Philando Castile was shot to death in his car by a St. Anthony police officer and less than a month after the officer's acquittal, hundreds of people gathered at two events in the east metro Thursday to honor Castile's legacy and to begin healing.

A peaceful, family-reunion-style atmosphere prevailed at a six-hour celebration of Castile's life and legacy held at the Como Park Pavilion in St. Paul, which featured a cookout with free food, music and a clothing drive.

Smoke wafted from the outdoor grills as a DJ spun songs and guests posted signs at the gathering, promoted as "Black Love: A Remembrance Celebration."

Many community members said they sorely need healing after the stress and sorrow that accompanied Castile's death and officer Jeronimo Yanez's trial and acquittal.

Later Thursday, a second gathering hosted by Castile's family was held at Gibbs Farm in Falcon Heights. The private gathering drew about 160 people. Afterward, people marched to the spot where Castile was shot at Larpenteur Avenue and Fry Street, where they heard from his mother, Valerie Castile, and others. Some marchers carried signs about the healing power of love, and children drew with chalk on the sidewalks at the memorial site.

In contrast to protests after Castile's death and again after Yanez's June 16 acquittal on manslaughter charges, Thursday's gatherings were peaceful — alternately celebratory and mournful.

Judy Baldwin, who lives near where Philando Castile was killed in Falcon Heights one year ago, has been bringing 10 cranes a day to the scene to form a memorial. Thursday was the anniversary of Castile's shooting death by a St. Anthony police officer.

At Como Park, Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and the Rev. C.L. Webb asked the group to join hands in prayer.

Webb asked God to bless every person who donated clothing, food and other items for the event. "Everybody clap your hands and say, 'Thank God!' " Webb said.

"Thank God!" the crowd cheered.

'I have to provide answers'

Reynolds, who with remarkable calm livestreamed the aftermath of Castile's shooting in a Facebook video seen by millions around the world, organized the Black Love event to honor Castile and to help community members heal. Accompanied by her young daughter, she made her way through the crowd, thanking people for coming.

Castile's death has "woken the world up," Reynolds said. "It's just so unfortunate that justice doesn't always get served," she said.

She and her daughter, who was in the back seat of the car when Castile was killed, both wore shirts bearing images of Castile and messages calling for justice.

An emotional Reynolds wiped away tears as she talked about the past year, which she called a "nightmare." She said that she is often depressed and fearful and that she no longer has a relationship with the Castile family. Her daughter has been her saving grace, she said.

"She has questions and I have to provide answers," Reynolds said. "I'm not going to lie. I'm gonna have to teach my daughter what it means to have this color skin in America."

She said she wants to show supporters that it's possible to persevere. "My name is Diamond," she said. "The more pressure that is on me, the more I'm going to shine."

'Only love conquers hate'

Reynolds said she has made a point not to read articles and watch news reports on the case because it's too painful to see the comments sections. "I didn't get justice, so there's not much to follow," she said. "At the end of the day, it doesn't help me raise my child."

She said her daughter's composure that day was a result of conversations they'd had about police since she was even younger. "When you hear bullets, put your hands over your head and get to the ground," she said she told her daughter.

"The government isn't going to teach my daughter how to be black in America," she said. "Law enforcement isn't going to teach my daughter how to be black in America. So I have to teach my daughter."

Trahern Crews, who helped coordinate the event, told those gathered that it's crucial for nonblack Americans to learn to identify implicit bias, the almost-unconscious fear that black men and women are somehow dangerous.

He said he believes that's what led to Castile's death. "Only love conquers hate," he said.

