Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Sunday night.

Shortly after 6:15 p.m., officers responded to 30th and Russell avenues N. and found a man bleeding from the mouth, said police spokesman John Elder. The preliminary investigation showed the man appeared to have been shot in the 2700 block of Thomas Avenue.

The victim was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale and was in serious but stable condition Sunday night.