One woman died following a shooting late Thursday in Minneapolis that police are calling domestic violence.

Police spokesman John Elder said someone called 911 just before 10 p.m. Thursday requesting a paramedic at a house on the 2600 block of James Avenue N. following a shooting. Officers arriving on the scene found a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound. She was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where she later died.

Officers arrested a man at the scene and found a gun nearby, Elder said.

“We believe this to be domestic [violence] related,” he said.

He declined to comment on the relationship between the caller, the woman who died and the man who was arrested.