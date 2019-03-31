One man was shot to death and another wounded while in a car along a well-traveled street on the edge of downtown Minneapolis early Sunday afternoon, and one or more suspects drove from the scene, authorities said.

The gunfire occurred about 2:10 p.m. on 7th St. N. heading into downtown near Lyndale Avenue, said police spokesman John Elder.

One of the victims is in his late 20s and was shot in one arm and the abdomen, according to emergency dispatch audio. The victim who has so far survived was in critical condition, Elder said.

The man who died was the driver of the car, while his passenger was wounded, Elder said.

The car fleeing the scene was described over dispatch audio as a burgundy Dodge.

A couple dozen bystanders had gathered as police surrounded the scene. One man drove up, pulled over, saw shoes from likely from one of the victims and started screaming. He got back behind the wheel and sped off.

This car took gunfire Sunday afternoon on the edge of downtown Minneapolis.

The gunfire occurred several blocks from Target Field, where a Twins game was well underway. Traffic in both directions of 7th remains blocked as police gather evidence.

