A moving car struck by late-night gunfire Tuesday on a residential street in Robbinsdale crashed into a tree, leaving one of two women in the vehicle injured from the impact, authorities said.

Police officers searched for suspects, but no arrests had been made as of late Wednesday morning. The incident occurred about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Quail Avenue N.

Police have not addressed a possible motive for the gunfire or identified the women in the car.

The car had just left a home in the block when the shots were fired, Police Chief Jim Franzen said. The women did not know who was shooting, he said.

People nearby reported seeing potential suspects fleeing on foot, according to police.

The injured woman was taken to a nearby hospital with a leg wound and was expected to survive.

Franzen said that anyone with information about the incident should call police at 763-531-1220.