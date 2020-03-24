One person was shot and killed in what police are describing as a home invasion Monday in north Minneapolis.
The shooting took place in the 1400 block of N. 17th Avenue.
Police said the suspect was wearing a black ski mask and driving a dark, older model SUV.
Another person was assaulted at the home.
No one had been arrested as of Monday evening.
Libor Jany
