A mother once branded by an out-of-state police chief as among the most notorious drunken drivers in the nation has pleaded guilty and is now in jail for veering into a median barrier on Hwy. 52 near Rochester.

At the time of that crash in September 2017, Tasha Lynn Schleicher, 42, had five of her children with her and was breast-feeding her baby when she was found.

Schleicher lost custody of her children and was charged in Olmsted County District Court with child endangerment, drunken driving and failing to have a driver’s license.

Last week, she pleaded guilty to second-degree drunken driving, a gross misdemeanor. All other charges were dismissed, and she was sentenced to a year in jail.

This sentence comes nearly one year to the day when police in the Chicago suburb of Riverside spotted Schleicher passed out in her car at a gas station on April 2, 2018, with an open liquor bottle next to her. Police said she had tried to fill her idling vehicle with kerosene instead of gasoline.

Soon after her arrest, Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel called Schleicher “one of the worst DUI offenders in the United States.”

Schleicher pleaded guilty in Illinois to drunken driving and received two years’ probation.

Also last week, Schleicher was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court after being convicted of felony drunken driving stemming from an arrest in 2017 in Bloomington. Her sentence calls for a term of nearly 3½ years.