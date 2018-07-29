A car occupied by three 16-year-old girls veered off a southeastern Minnesota highway and crashed, killing one of the passengers, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 6 p.m. Friday on Hwy. 76 at Scenic View Drive in Houston Township, according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

The person killed was identified as Sophia A. Moe of Winona, Minn. Moe was not wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol said.

Moe played on the Winona High School soccer team and was to be a junior this coming school year.

The other two in the car were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of noncritical injuries. Their identities have not been released.

Authorities did not say what caused the driver to lose control of her vehicle.

Paul Walsh