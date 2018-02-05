Everything in the Super Bowl 52 pro shops is now marked down 50%, including Eagles gear, Patriots gear and more generic Super Bowl 52 merch. The only thing not discounted* is "Eagles--Super Bowl Champions"

merchandise.

Business at the NFL shops in downtown Minneapolis was brisk Monday morning at 10:30 and many items were being snapped up. Prices ranged from about $17 to $25 for T-shirts after the discount, $19 for caps, $20 for a generic Super Bowl 52 youth football and $20 for a generic ice fishing Minnesotan.

A representative from the NFL Shops expects the street level shop in the former downtown Minneapolis Macy's to close at 6 today, the skyway level Macy's shop to close by Wednesday, and the City Center shop to be open through the end of the week, subject to merchandise availability.

Pop-up shops downtown can be found in the former Macy's (1st and 2nd floors), and skyway levels in Gaviidae Common, Northstar Center, and City Center as well as other locations such as Mall of America (2nd level south near J. Crew).