A single to left field. Ball taken out of play. Standing ovation. Tip of the helmet.

The final week of Joe Mauer’s season has begun, and it started with a not-so-random act of Mauerness: His trademark opposite-field single, this time off Tigers righthander Spencer Turnbull to lead off the bottom of the first inning Tuesday.

While Mauer has routinely served the ball that way throughout his 15-year career, this particular one was more impactful. It was the 3,073rd time Mauer has reached base, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew for the most in Twins history.

The ball was retrieved and tossed toward the Twins dugout for collection. The scoreboard noted the achievement, and fans at Target Field rose for a standing ovation as Mauer, standing at first base, tipped his helmet to all sides of the ballpark.

Detroit catcher James McCann, in a classy move, stood between home plate and the pitcher’s mound to hold up the game to Mauer could have the moment to acknowledge fans.

And that’s how Mauer’s final week of the 2018 season began. He has stated his desire to mull over retirement in the weeks following the season, raising the possibility that these are the final games of his career. It likely won’t be the only time Mauer, 35, tips his helmet this week.

He has stopped at least three times during home games this month to salute the crowd, and Twins manager Paul Molitor hopes Mauer, who is one extra-base hit away from 600 for his career, does it several more times this week.

“It’s gonna be fun to watch him play,” Molitor said before the game. “I’m hoping there’s a little sense of acknowledgment each and every time he steps on that field, from however many fans come out to games this week.”

Mauer attempted the same approach when he batted in the third inning, but his liner held up long enough to be corralled by left fielder Christin Stewart. Mauer made it 3,074 times on base with an eighth-inning single lined up the middle.

Mauer has not made up his mind, but some fans might not take any chances and watch the three-time batting champion play one more time. Mauer’s age, the fact he suffered another concussion during the season and the fact that his third child is due around Thanksgiving, all will weigh in his decision.

“Yeah, it’s a little strange knowing that with everything kind of hanging in the balance, that we’re going to watch Joe play this week,” Molitor said.

Molitor retired at age 42 following the 1998 season, although he famously declined to utter the word “retire.” But he only did that to guard against getting the urge to unretire. Molitor said that, later that offseason, he received a few calls from teams making sure he was really hanging up the spikes, but he stuck to his guns and never made attempted a comeback.

“We were in a time where there was a lot of players that retired and came back,” Molitor said. “I always thought that was kind of strange. I just said I didn’t want to use that in case I changed my mind somewhere after that winter. I didn’t want to be one of those reverse guys.”

And Mauer has indicated something similar, that he will be 100 percent certain with his decision. Molitor doubts that Mauer will acknowledge the crowd in any special way this week because he is still deliberating.

Meanwhile, Mauer will spend the week receiving the loudest and longest cheers of any Twin player who walks to the plate, like he did Tuesday.

“I don’t even know if that’s been talked about or in the works,” Molitor said. “I don’t think Joe is going to want to do anything that signifies his intention.”