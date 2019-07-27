Five people were shot on a violent night in Minneapolis, including one who was killed when he and another man got into a shootout, police say.

The homicide occurred about 3:20 a.m. Saturday when police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of West Lyndale Avenue N. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound and started CPR, until paramedics got there and took over, according to a police news release. The victim, whose identity hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. A short time later, another victim was dropped off at North Memorial Medical Center with a non-critical gunshot wound to the leg, police said. He is expected to survive.

It was the city’s 19th homicide of the year.

As detectives continued their investigation on Saturday morning, an early theory that emerged was that a confrontation had broken out between the two men, who drew guns and started shooting at each other.

About an hour after that shooting, police were notified that a gunshot victim had showed up at North Memorial, apparently after being caught in gunfire that broke out in the area of N. 33rd and Irving avenues. The extent of his injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Then, sometime during the night, police were called to N. 3rd Street and 2nd Avenue in downtown Minneapolis, where they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. Few details were available about the circumstances of that shooting.

No arrests have been announced in any of the incidents, which come amid a dramatic increase in gun violence that has police redoubling their efforts in certain areas.