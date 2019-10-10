One person died Wednesday evening in a van-semi crash in Scott County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A Ford Econoline van was southbound in the right lane of Interstate 35 at 260th Street in New Market Township as a semitrailer truck headed in the same direction in the left lane, the patrol said. The van passed the semi on the right and then merged left, clipping the right corner of the semi. That caused the van to slide to the left, perpendicular to the front of the semi.

The van rolled over and came to a rest on the median, the patrol said. Its driver, identified by the State Patrol as Mohammed Abdullah Adam, 39, of Lexington, Neb., died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The truck driver, Leonid Mashtalyr, 42, of Gampobello, S.C., was not hurt. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The crash happened at 5:20 p.m., the patrol said.

