Police have confirmed that one person was fatally shot in north Minneapolis Thursday afternoon and that two suspects are in custody.

A third suspect was still on the loose after the shooting on the 3600 block of N. 4th Street, said Sgt. Catherine Michal of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Shots rang out about 12:40 p.m. and a car was seen speeding away from the scene at a high speed, Michal said. Officers were able to stop the car with three occupants inside near the crime scene.

Two of the occupants in the vehicle were arrested. A third ran away on foot and K-9 dog teams were brought in to find that person, Michal said.

The victim was pronounced dead at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. Michal said she was unsure if the victim was a man, woman or juvenile.

Homicide investigators are on the scene.