A house fire Wednesday morning in western Minnesota killed one man and sent a woman to the hospital with symptoms of smoke inhalation.

The Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a house fire in Madison at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday, and four fire departments in the area responded.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the deceased individual, pending family notification.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office as well as the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office.

Madison is located about 165 miles west of the Twin Cities, near the South Dakota border.