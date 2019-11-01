One person was killed and another injured early Friday in a shooting in St. Paul, police said.
Police said the incident occurred on the 1300 block of Davern Street at about 2:15 a.m.
It was the 27th homicide in St. Paul this year.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for further details.
