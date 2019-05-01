A driver who failed to yield while crossing a highway in north central Minnesota Tuesday was killed in a two-vehicle crash.
The State Patrol said Joseph Henry Stroderl, 88, of Bertha, Minn., was headed north on Todd County Road 23 in Stowe Prairie Township about 10 a.m. when he failed to yield to a Ford Expedition that was traveling east on Hwy. 210. Stroderl’s vehicle and the Expedition made contact “resulting in a fatal crash,” the State Patrol said.
Stroderl was wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Expedition, identified by the patrol as Kristine Mae Brown, 44, of Eagle Bend, Minn., was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.
