Two men are dead after a Sunday morning shooting on the 2600 block of Emerson Avenue.

Minneapolis police officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9:44 a.m. at the Emerson Food Market.

When officers arrived, one man was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Two other men were taken to North Memorial Medical Center with apparent gunshot wounds. One was in critical condition and died at the hospital after undergoing surgery.

The other man suffered noncritical injuries.

One person is in custody in connection with the shooting.

The slayings bring the total to four homicides in Minneapolis this weekend, said John Elder, Minneapolis Police Department spokesman.

“This weekend has been an anomaly,” he said. “We look forward to addressing the reasons for this spike in violence.”