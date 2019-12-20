A man is dead after a shooting and subsequent car crash in north Minneapolis, police said Thursday night.

Map: Fatal shooting Map: Fatal shooting

The incident occurred near N. Russell and 16th avenues, in the Willard-Hay neighborhood, just south of Willard Park.

ShotSpotter and 911 callers reported multiple shots fired in the 1800 block of N. Russell Avenue at about 6:30 p.m., Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten said. A man was shot before he fled south in a white SUV and crashed.

Police officers administered CPR to the victim, but to no avail. He was pronounced dead at North Memorial Medical Hospital in Robbinsdale.

According to scanner audio, the shooting occurred as part of a rolling gun battle.

Police have taken suspects into custody, Parten said.

The death is Minneapolis’ 46th homicide of the year, a number that does not include two fatal officer-involved shootings.