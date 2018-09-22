One person is dead after a pickup truck and a semitrailer truck collided head-on in Redwood County Friday evening, according to the State Patrol.
Authorities have yet to identify the driver of the pickup truck, who was not wearing a seat belt.
According to the patrol, the pickup was headed east on Hwy. 14 near Revere about 5:40 p.m. as the semi headed west. The pickup truck crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into the semi.
Lamberton and Walnut Grove police are assisting in the investigation.
