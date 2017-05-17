The Barron County Sheriff says a 46-year-old man was killed Tuesday when an apparent tornado ripped through a mobile home park near Chetek, Wis., but in a bit of good news all residents of Prairie Lake Estate Mobile Home Park have been accounted for as of Wednesday morning, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.

Deputies went door to door to check on residents after the twister touched down about 5:33 p.m. Many of the 50 to 60 trailers in the park 110 miles northeast of the Twin Cities were damaged and several of them were destroyed by the twister. Ambulances from 12 agencies and six area fire departments responded to the scene where at least 27 people were injured with 17 of those taken to area hospitals, the sheriff said.

In addition to the mobile home park, there were several reports of other structures and vehicles damaged with down trees in other parts of the county, Fitzgerald said.

The Red Cross and the Salvation Army set up a shelter and were providing food and clothes for these families displaced from their homes.

“This was a tragic incident only made easier to deal with because of the support and effort I saw tonight from the emergency responders and businesses and citizens of Barron County,” Fitzgerald said. “I want to thank all the area emergency personnel for their response and the outpouring of support for the residents who are displaced

Classes in the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser School District were called off Wednesday as authorities and residents worked to assess the widespread damage and begin the cleanup.

In addition to the touchdown near Chetek, reesident Kyle Kriegl said, there was a second touchdown in Rusk County, Wis., near Conrath, a hamlet of fewer than 100 people. He said he was not aware of any injuries in that touchdown. But the Red Cross did have a reception center set up in nearby Ladysmith, Wis., to provide assistance to anyone who needed it.

Authorities said rescue workers planned to be at the trailer park near Chetek all night. Gas and electricity had to be shut down for safety, so many of the responders were working in the dark.

“It’s a mess,” Fitzgerald told the Leader-Telegram of Eau Claire. “It’s pretty bad.”

First responders could hear people yelling for help when they arrived, the sheriff said, adding that at least one child was among the injured.

Chetek Mayor Jeff Martin told KSTP-TV, Channel 5, that numerous emergency vehicles went to the trailer park on Hwy. 53. He estimated the park had around 50 homes.

Devin Feuerhelm told KMSP-TV that his sister, Lenna Samuelson, lives in the park with her two daughters, Ashley and Brenna. He said her sister also had her 2-month-old grandson, Nolan, in the home when the storm hit, and they had nowhere to go but the bathtub.

Amazingly, Nolan escaped with just a couple of scratches, he said. Samuelson’s daughters suffered minor injuries, and the mother suffered a gash on her head, but he said all are expected to be fine.

While their home was flattened, the SUV next to it was untouched.

Martin also said several turkey barns in the area were hit hard.

A strong area of rotation within a thunderstorm was detected on radar in Southeast Polk County, Wis. around 4:40 p.m. and then moved into Barron County, the National Weather Service said. The thunderstorm continued move east-northeast through Rusk County with numerous reports of damage. The tornadoes were part of a system of severe storms that rolled through the northern Chippewa Valley on Tuesday evening.

The severe storm that hit the Chetek area started to develop about two hours earlier in the St. Paul area, according to meteorologist Mike Griesinger of the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

“This was a supercell that developed, a discreet storm,” he said Tuesday night. “It was around 3:30 p.m. that we started seeing signs of a thunderstorm. It quickly gained strength over Washington County.”

The Associated Press and the Leader-Telegram of Eau Claire, Wis., contributed to this report