A second brother has died after being overcome by fumes in a grain silo on a western Minnesota farm, authorities said Sunday.

The victims were identified as Curt F. Boesl, 47, who lived on the property about 20 miles north of Alexandria in the 11700 block of Gravel Pit Road NW. in rural Millerville, and Steven T. Boesl, 49, who lived nearby, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

An 11-year-old son of Curt Boesl’s, Alex, also fell ill to the fumes late Saturday morning and was taken by air ambulance to a Twin Cities hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said. His condition has yet to be disclosed.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Curt Boesl and Alex were working in the top of the silo and “were apparently overcome by fumes,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.

Another son outside the silo saw what happened and called 911. He also called his uncle, Steven Boesl, who arrived on scene and went to the top of the silo to try and rescue his brother and nephew. However, Steven Boesl also was “apparently overcome by fumes,” the statement continued.

By the time deputies arrived, all three were unconscious. Emergency responders removed them three from the silo.

Ambulance personnel declared Steven Boesl dead at the scene. Curt Boesl died Sunday morning.