Northern Oil and Gas co-founder Michael Reger, who was ousted in 2016, is back as CEO.

The Minnetonka-based company issued a release Thursday announcing his return, the appointment of a new chief financial officer and additional changes to the managment team.

Reger, who co-founded the oil and gas exploration and production company in 2006, was fired in August 2016 after federal regulators indicated they were pursuing him for a possible securities law violation in connection with another company, Dakota Plains Holdings.

In September Reger settled a wrongful termination lawsuit against the company and won a $750,000 cash payment and a stock award valued at $3 million. As part of that settlement the company also agreed to give Reger the honorific title of "chairman emeritus".

Bahram Akradi, the founder and CEO, of the Chanhassen-based fitness company LifeTime, invested heavily in Northern Oil and Gas and in February was named chairman of the board.

Akradi said in a release, "Since my arrival as a member of the Board of Directors last July, my goals have been to (1) restructure Northern's balance sheet, (2) create a strategic plan to position Northern as the largest non-op consolidator in the Williston Basin, and (3) ensure the company has the best executive management team to execute our strategy."

In addition to returning Reger to his CEO role, Northern Oil and Gas appointed Nicholas O'Grady as chief financial officer. It also made the following changes to executive titles: Branden Elliott as president and chief operating officer; Erik Romslo as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary; Chad Allen as chief accounting officer; and Adam Dirlam as executive vice president of land.

Akradi also announced a new CEO compensation plan for Reger that awards him a $1 annual salary and 240,000 shares of company stock and a long term incentive program that could earn Reger 1.8 million additional shares based on the company's earnings and share price. O'Grady will get a $270,00 annual salary and smaller performance-based long-term equity awards.

"We have developed a compensation plan that aligns the interests of our executives with the shareholders of Northern," Akradi added. "The compensation of our executive team will be heavily driven by achieving growth in the Company's EBITDA and share price."