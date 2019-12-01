No joy in dinkytown

The Gophers haven’t beaten Wisconsin at home since 2003. Since then they have lost eight in a row to the Badgers in Minneapolis (rankings are from the Associated Press):

Oct. 15, 2005

#23 Wisconsin 38, #22 Gophers 34

Nov. 17, 2007

Wisconsin 41, Gophers 34

Oct. 3, 2009

Wisconsin 31, Gophers 28

Nov. 23, 2011

#16 Wisconsin 42, Gophers 13

Nov. 23, 2013

#17 Wisconsin 20, #23 Gophers 7

Nov. 28, 2015

Wisconsin 31, Gophers 21

Nov. 25, 2017

#5 Wisconsin 31, Gophers 0

Nov. 30, 2019

#13 Wisconsin 38, #9 Gophers 17