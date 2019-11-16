What a week it’s been for Oilers superstar Connor McDavid. After a hat trick Sunday, the Edmonton captain managed to one-up that performance Thursday by scoring another hat trick and tacking on three assists — the first six-point effort of his career. He may not have the Stanley Cup success of other greats like Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby, but it’s hard to deny that McDavid is the best player currently skating in the NHL.
