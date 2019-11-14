'Hit the Wall'

Ends Sunday: When it opened off-Broadway in 2013, Ike Holter's play was described by the New York Times as an "impassioned evocation of the sparks that ignited the gay rights movement." Set in the Stonewall Inn, a now-iconic bar, in 1969, the play depicts gay men, lesbians and self-identified drag queens coming together to protest unfair treatment at the hands of the police. But, it turns out, they don't all agree on what went down. Mixed Precipitation's production of the fact-based play by Holter, a South High School graduate, is an area premiere. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Av. S., Mpls., $24, mixedprecipitation.org.)

Chris Hewitt