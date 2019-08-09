THE Traveler: Erik Skon of Stillwater.

The scene: A lioness strolls through the mist one early morning in the Masai Mara National Reserve, a world-class safari destination in southwest Kenya.

The trip: "In February and March of this year, my wife, Kathy, and I enjoyed a three-week vacation in Kenya, Africa. After completing a guided hike to the summit of Mount Kenya (five days and 15,000 feet high), we rewarded ourselves with a four-day safari experience on the Masai Mara National Reserve," Skon wrote in an e-mail. The two stayed at the Fairmont Mara Safari Club, a resort with tent-like rooms with four-poster, pillow-top beds and a location beside the Mara River, where hippos and crocodiles congregate. Hotel staff lead game drives for guests.

Getting the shot: Skon used an Olympus OM-D with a standard lens to get this shot on the last safari of their trip. "It was about 7 a.m. and suddenly a dense fog rolled in, making driving almost impossible. As we sat quietly in our vehicle, a large female lion emerged from the fog. I had only moments to grab my camera and was able to get the picture as the lioness walked in front of the acacia tree," he wrote. "I think having the statuesque tree in the background gives added depth and intrigue to the photo. It was truly a wonderful ending to a remarkable vacation experience!"

