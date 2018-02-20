Women's hockey final four
First semifinal: USA 5, Finland 0
Second semifinal: Canada 5, OAR 0
Bronze medal game: Finland vs. OAR, 1:40 a.m. Wednesday (USA)
Gold medal game: USA vs.Canada, 10:10 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSN)
