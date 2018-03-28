The annual welcome-home celebration for Jessie Diggins will have a little more sparkle this year, as the cross-country skier from Afton returns to Minnesota with her first Olympic gold medal.
Diggins will be honored Saturday April 14 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Slumberland headquarters in Oakdale. She will present a slide show about her historic season, in which she won an Olympic gold medal with Kikkan Randall in the team sprint — the first Winter Games gold ever for the U.S. in the sport — and finished second in the World Cup overall standings. No American woman had ever won an Olympic medal in cross-country skiing until Diggins finished the team sprint in memorable fashion, surging past Stina Nilsson of Sweden in the final meters.
At the event, fans can meet Diggins, participate in a question-and-answer session and register for prizes. Chad Salmela of Duluth, whose race call for NBC was a social media sensation (“Here comes Diggins! Here comes Diggins!”), also will appear. Admission is free, and fans are encouraged to emulate Diggins’ trademark by wearing glitter.
