Men’s hockey playoff schedule
Qualifications
Monday, 9:10 p.m. (NBCSN) G1: USA vs. Slovakia
Tuesday, 1:40 a.m. (NBCSN) G2: Slovenia vs. Norway
Tuesday, 6:10 a.m. (USA) G3: Finland vs. Rep. of Korea
Tuesday, 6:10 a.m. (NBCSN) G4: Switzerland vs. Germany
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. Czech Republic vs. G1 winner
Wednesday, 1:40 a.m. OAR vs. G2 winner
Wednesday, 6:10 a.m. Canada vs. G3 winner
Wednesday, 6:10 a.m. Sweden vs. G4 winner
Semifinals
Friday, 1:40 a.m.
Friday, 6:10 a.m.
Bronze medal game
Saturday, 6:10 a.m.
Gold medal game
Saturday, 10:10 p.m.
East Metro After 322 police calls, parking lot gun battle, El Alamo bar is shut down by St. Paul council
East Metro After 322 police calls, parking lot gun battle, El Alamo bar is shut down by St. Paul council
More From Chip Scoggins
Sports
Omeoga's slide: From Minnesota sprinter to Nigeria's first bobsledders
Thirteen months ago, Irondale High graduate Akuoma Omeoga took her first bobsled run. "This is crazier than anything I could have imagined," she said the other day in Pyeongchang.
Sports
One game from gold: Ex-Gophers score four in crushing Finland
The United States will meet Canada on Wednesday night for the third straight time in the gold medal game. The Canadians have won the last two and beat the USA in pool play last week.
Sports
Scoggins: American college hockey players have carried their weight
Team USA went 1-2 in the preliminary round, and its collegians have been among their most productive players.
Sports
Former Wild player instrumental in launching South Korean hockey
Richard Park is a large part of Korea's hockey movement.
