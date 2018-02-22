Men's hockey playoff schedule

Qualifications

Monday

USA 5, Slovakia 1

Tuesday Norway 2, Slovenia 1

Finland 5, Rep. of Korea 2

Germany 2, Switzerland 1

Quarterfinals

Czech Republic 3, USA 2 (SO)

OAR 6, Norway 1

Canada 1, Finland 0

Germany 4, Sweden 3

Semifinals

Friday Czech Republic vs. OAR, 1:40 a.m.

Canada vs. Germany, 6:10 a.m

Bronze medal game

Saturday, 6:10 a.m.

Gold medal game

Saturday, 10:10 p.m.