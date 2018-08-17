Olivia Herrick shot a 1-over 73 her final round to win the Minnesota Women's State Open on Friday at Dellwood Country Club by one shot despite a bogey on the final hole.
Herrick, playing on her home course, shot an opening round of 71 on Friday for a final total of 144. This is her second Women's State Open title; she also won in 2011.
Finishing second were two other past champions, Sarah Burnham (2013) and Lisa Grimes (2004, 2006, 2012, 2014).
Burnham, a recent Michigan State graduate, shot a 67 her second round to finish as a runner-up for the second year in a row. Grimes, of Alexandria Golf Club, finished with a 72 for her 145.
"We had the State Am out at Dellwood about five or six years ago and I really wanted that one but just didn't finish well on the final day," Herrick said.
"Ever since then, I have felt that I had a little chip on my shoulder."
Retiring with 710 wins
Tom Bang, the third-winningest high school softball coach in state history, announced his retirement this week after 41 seasons at Hermantown.
Bang, who started the program there in 1978, had a 710-237 record with the Hawks. He led 23 teams to the state tournament — including nine since 2008 — and won state titles in 1991, 2002 and 2009.
JOEL RIPPEL
Etc.
• Sophomore swimmer Will Brenton, a 2017 graduate of Orono High School, will transfer from Arizona State to the Gophers
• David Foley was named St. Mary's women's basketball coach after holding the same job at Centenary College in Shreveport, La., the past two seasons.
• Jason Herbers resigned as athletic director at Minnesota Morris. Matt Johnson, the Cougars' associate athletic director and associate head football coach, will serve as interim AD for 2018-19.
