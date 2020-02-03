– A 27-year-old lioness died last week in Sandstone, where she spent the last 16 months after being rescued from a traveling circus in Argentina.

Salteña was one of the oldest known lionesses in captivity, according to a news release from The Wildcat Sanctuary, a nonprofit about 65 miles southwest of Duluth that provides homes to wild animals in need.

For most of her life, Salteña was locked in a cramped crate on wheels and carted around for entertainment. When she was in her teens, she was transferred to a zoo, where she lived in a concrete cage. She was saved by an Argentinian rescue group when she was 25 years old, elderly by lion standards.

Salteña’s teeth were broken and rotted from chewing on the bars of her cage, and she was malnourished. The rescue group reached out to the Sandstone sanctuary to see if it would take seven lions that had come into their possession.

“I remember being asked if it was the right thing to try and move an old geriatric lioness literally across the world,” Tammy Thies, executive director of The Wildcat Sanctuary, said in the release.

Staff at the nonprofit decided they couldn’t let Salteña pass away in a cage. In 2018, the lioness made the trip from Argentina to Minnesota, where she was placed in a grassy habitat with space to roam.

Though Salteña’s health was declining, “she enjoyed the most freedom she’d ever experienced in her life,” the release said. She died surrounded by the staff that cared for her during those last 16 months.